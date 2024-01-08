US, Middle East partners start talks on next chapter for Gaza
SummarySecretary of State Antony Blinken is discussing with Arab and Turkish leaders how the Gaza Strip will be governed after the war there ends, an effort to win regional cooperation
ABU DHABI—Secretary of State Antony Blinken is discussing with Arab and Turkish leaders how the Gaza Strip will be governed after the war there ends, an effort to win regional cooperation amid a bloody conflict that is rattling the Middle East, U.S. officials say.