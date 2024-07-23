Hello User
Business News/ Politics / Backed by Biden and Pelosi, Kamala Harris secures enough Democratic support to challenge Donald Trump

Backed by Biden and Pelosi, Kamala Harris secures enough Democratic support to challenge Donald Trump

Sayantani

US VP Kamala Harris endorsed by Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, secures enough delegates to challenge Donald Trump. Campaign raises over $100 million, but nomination not guaranteed. Missing endorsement from Barack Obama.

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for an event honoring National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams from the 2023-2024 season, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024. Joe Biden

US Presidential Polls: US Vice President and probable Democrat nominee, Kamala Harris has won the endorsement of former speaker Nancy Pelosi, US President Joe Biden among other party members. According to a survey, Kamala Harris won the support of enough Democratic delegates to contest against Republican rival Donald Trump.

AP survey revealed that on Monday, several state delegations, including Texas and California (Kamla Harris's home state), affirmed their backing for Harris.

By the end of the day, Harris had secured support from more than the 1,976 Democrat delegates required to secure victory on the first ballot, as reported by the AP. No other candidate received support from the delegates contacted.

US Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign raised more than $100 million between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening, The Hill reported on Tuesday. More than 1.1 million individual donors contributed to the campaign, the report said.

However, Kamala Harris's delegate support does not secure her nomination from the Democratic Party for the upcoming US Presidential Polls. Democrat delegates maintain the freedom to vote for any candidate during the August convention or a potential virtual roll call before the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Notably, Kamala Harris is still missing the endorsement of one of the most influential democrat, former US President Barack Obama.

Kamala Harris, in a statement, responded to the AP tally, saying she is “grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people."

On 21 July afternoon, Joe Biden’s campaign formally changed its name to ‘Harris for President’, reflecting that she is inheriting his political operation of more than 1,000 staffers and war chest that stood at nearly $96 million at the end of June.

Kamala Harris added $81 million to that total in the first 24 hours after Biden’s endorsement, her campaign said — a presidential fundraising record — with contributions from more than 888,000 donors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sayantani

Sayantani is a Chief Content Producer with Livemint. Her interests are politics, war, and conflict. Off-duty, she explores cultural history and the 'Pedagogy of the Oppressed'
