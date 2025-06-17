US President Donald Trump seeks ‘real end’ to Israel-Iran war, calls for ‘complete give-up’ by Tehran

US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that he is aiming for a “real end” to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, rejecting the idea of a mere ceasefire after five days of escalating strikes. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from the G7 summit in Canada, Trump emphasised that he wanted “better than a ceasefire” — a “complete give-up” by Iran.

“I’m not looking for a ceasefire, we’re looking at better than a ceasefire,” Trump said. “An end, a real end, not a ceasefire.”

Trump also issued a stern warning to Iran against targeting US troops and assets in the region, stating, “We’ll come down so hard, it’d be gloves off.”

The US president departed the G7 summit a day early amid the intensifying hostilities, which saw Israel conducting airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, while Tehran retaliated with missile attacks. Despite the violence, Trump has declined to confirm any direct US involvement in Israeli military actions, maintaining that American forces remain in a defensive posture.

No ‘peace talks’ with Iran yet On Air Force One, Donald Trump revealed plans to convene the White House Situation Room early Tuesday morning, signalling heightened attention to the crisis.

The Situation Room is the nerve centre for US national security decisions, especially during geopolitical emergencies.

In a subsequent post on his Truth Social platform, US President Trump clarified he had not engaged in any peace talks with Iran. “If they want to talk, they know how to reach me,” he wrote, adding that Iran should have accepted a previous deal that “would have saved a lot of lives.”

Since the US withdrew from the 2018 nuclear deal, Iran has increased uranium enrichment but insists it does not seek nuclear weapons. The US, Israel, and Western allies remain adamant that Iran must be prevented from acquiring a nuclear arsenal.

Donald Trump rejects claims over ceasefire efforts French President Emmanuel Macron had suggested that Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Donald Trump dismissed this as “wrong,” saying French President Macron “has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a ceasefire. Much bigger than that.”

Macron had indicated that the US might be ready to make a diplomatic overture, stating, “If the United States can obtain a ceasefire, it is a very good thing.” Meanwhile, G7 leaders collectively called for “de-escalation” in the Middle East, affirming Israel’s right to self-defence and urging protection for civilians on both sides.

Israel-Iran conflict prompts evacuation warning in Tehran Donald Trump had earlier sent an ominous warning to people in the Iranian capital to flee. "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Iranian media reported explosions and heavy air defence activity in Tehran and Natanz, a key nuclear site.