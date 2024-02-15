U.S. Probes Israeli Strikes That Killed Civilians in Gaza, Possible Use of White Phosphorus in Lebanon
Dion Nissenbaum , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Feb 2024, 01:20 AM IST
SummaryThe investigation could result in new conditions being set on the delivery of U.S. weapons to Israel.
WASHINGTON—The U.S. is investigating several Israeli airstrikes in Gaza that killed dozens of civilians and the possible use by Israel of white phosphorus in Lebanon, as part of a probe by the State Department to determine whether America’s closest ally has misused its bombs and missiles to kill civilians, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal.
