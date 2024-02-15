U.S. Probes Israeli Strikes That Killed Civilians in Gaza, Possible Use of White Phosphorus in Lebanon

WASHINGTON—The U.S. is investigating several Israeli airstrikes in Gaza that killed dozens of civilians and the possible use by Israel of white phosphorus in Lebanon, as part of a probe by the State Department to determine whether America’s closest ally has misused its bombs and missiles to kill civilians, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal.

The process shows the dilemmas facing the Biden administration, which so far has ruled out putting conditions on arms transfers to pressure Israel, but faces increasing calls from some members of Congress to do so as the war wears on.

One attack the State Department is currently investigating is an Oct. 31 airstrike on the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp near Gaza City that killed more than 125 people, the U.S. officials said. Israel said it targeted a Hamas commander in a tunnel under a high-rise building.

Weapons investigators suspect that Israel used a 2,000-pound bomb in the strike, which could have been provided by the U.S. The United Nations Human Rights Office said that the strike killed a large number of civilians and could be a war crime.

Israeli officials declined to comment on what type of weapon they used, but said that they had tried to minimize civilian casualties in the Oct. 31 attack by using a delayed fuse that allowed it to detonate underground.

Israel’s massive military campaign in Gaza has left Biden politically exposed at home, months before the presidential election. His strong support for Israel has caused a backlash among some progressive voters in key swing states who deplore the large number of civilian casualties. But any easing of this support could leave him exposed to accusations from critics that he is abandoning Israel in its greatest time of need.

Israel’s bombardment in the enclave has left more than 28,000 people dead, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. The figures don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the U.S. investigations.

Officials are carrying out the investigations as part of a new State Department process, set up last fall before the Gaza war started, that is meant to give the U.S. more tools to constrict military aid to nations if they misuse American weapons.

If investigators conclude that Israel misused American weapons, they could recommend a cutoff in the supply of military aid, suggest restrictions on their use, or propose new guidance. But State Department spokesman Matt Miller said Tuesday that the process wasn’t designed to act as a fast-moving examination that would trigger a quick shift in policy.

“That process is not intended to function as a rapid response mechanism," Miller said. “Rather, it is designed to systematically assess civilian harm incidents and develop appropriate policy responses to reduce the risk of such incidents occurring in the future."

The State Department process was set up in August, a few weeks before Hamas militants in Gaza carried out their Oct. 7 cross-border attack, which the Israeli government said killed around 1,200 people, most of them civilians. The attack, the worst in Israel’s history, triggered a massive Israeli response that destroyed large parts of the Gaza Strip, and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Israel has fired tens of thousands of weapons into Gaza, including U.S.-made precision guided missiles and artillery.

Israeli leaders say they have taken extraordinary steps to protect civilian lives, such as advising people to leave battlezones, and that they follow all international laws of war. They also say that Hamas embeds itself in civilian infrastructure and uses Gazans as human shields.

In addition to the strike on the Jabalia camp, U.S. officials are also investigating the possible use of white phosphorus, a highly flammable compound that is banned in certain circumstances, during Israeli attacks in Lebanon in mid-October, according to a U.S. official.

The incendiary weapon that creates plumes of smoke can be used legally in war, for example to create a smoke screen, but its use is restricted and can constitute a war crime if it is fired at civilians. The chemicals contained in the weapons can burn at temperatures of up to 815 degrees Celsius and can burn bodies to the bone if they come into contact with humans.

Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported several attacks using white phosphorus in southern Lebanon in October. The Lebanese foreign minister said he had instructed the Lebanese mission to the United Nations to file a complaint with the Security Council over the attack. The Israeli military has said that its use of white phosphorus complies with international law.

Lebanon’s Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said his ministry analyzed soil samples collected in southern Lebanon and detected in some cases levels of white phosphorus far exceeding the norms outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“We have lodged formal complaints and are currently preparing to furnish the results of our laboratory analysis, along with comprehensive documentation, to supplement the ongoing complaint initiated by the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the United Nations," he told the Journal.

Any use of white phosphorus likely attracted the attention of U.S. officials because the government has cautioned Israel against misuse of the substance in the past, said Josh Paul, an official who left the State Department in October.

“We’ve been clear with Israel in the past about how they should and shouldn’t use white phosphorus," said Paul. “That’s an obvious one because we’ve said it before."

The Israeli military declined to comment on whether or not it would cooperate with the U.S. investigation.

Assaf Orion, the former head of strategic planning for the Israeli military, said Israel should cooperate with the probe given the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Orion, a reserve officer who has served during the ongoing war, said Israel abides by international laws of war.

“There will always be debates of proportionality," said Orion, who now serves as senior researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies. “The risk here is of course that whatever the findings, Hamas and other parties will use the mere investigation to prejudge and smear Israel, seeking to drive a wedge between the U.S. and Israel."

Sarah Yager, a former human rights adviser to the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs of Staff who now serves as Washington director for Human Rights Watch, called the ongoing investigations a much-needed step for the U.S. But she expressed skepticism about the potential impact.

“Will it lead to anything?" she asked. “That’s where I’m less confident about how great this thing is."

To be effective, Yager said, “very senior U.S. officials will need to take the findings seriously and act on them. This kind of trust of policymakers to do the right thing has a history of not working out so well. Let’s see."

President Biden stood firmly with Israel after the Oct. 7 attack and sidestepped Congressional rules to speed up the flow of certain weapons deliveries to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. A small group of Democrats have called on Biden to stop sending offensive military aid to Israel because of the way it is fighting the war in Gaza.

Biden has dismissed any serious discussion of putting conditions on U.S. military aid to Israel, U.S. officials said. But the new State Department examination could provide more fodder for debate in Washington if the investigations conclude that Israel has misused American weapons.

Amid the calls for Biden to do more, the president issued a new directive earlier this month that calls on countries such as Israel to provide written assurances that they are respecting international humanitarian and human rights laws when using American weapons in ongoing conflicts.

Adam Chamseddine in Beirut contributed to this article.

