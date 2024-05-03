US shuffles military assets in Middle East after Gulf pushback
Nancy A. Youssef , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 May 2024, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryWashington is shifting some warplanes to Qatar to allay concerns among Gulf powers about riling Iran and its proxies.
WASHINGTON—The Pentagon is shifting jet fighters, armed drones and other aircraft to Qatar, repositioning its forces to get around restrictions on conducting airstrikes from an air base long used by the U.S. in the United Arab Emirates.
