US shuffles military assets in Middle East after Gulf pushback

U.S. drones have been especially important in the U.S. attacks in Yemen, striking missile launchers and other Houthi targets. Last month, the Houthis said they shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone with a surface-to-air missile, releasing footage of the wreckage. The Pentagon confirmed one of its drones crashed in Yemen, the third MQ-9 lost during the conflict with the Houthis in the past six months.