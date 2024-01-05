U.S. Steps Up Diplomatic Push to Avert Broader Middle East War
Dion Nissenbaum , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Jan 2024, 07:24 PM IST
SummarySecretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region amid a surge in attacks outside the Gaza Strip war zone.
America’s top diplomats are converging on the Middle East as they make a full-court press to prevent the war in the Gaza Strip from sparking a broader, more destabilizing regional conflict.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less