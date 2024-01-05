U.S. Steps Up Diplomatic Push to Avert Broader Middle East War

Tensions in the Middle East have been steadily rising since Oct. 7, when thousands of Hamas-led militants stormed out of the Gaza Strip and into Israel, where they killed more than 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli officials, and captured more than 200 hostages. Israel responded with a military campaign that has killed more 22,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, say health officials in the isolated enclave. The Gaza figures don’t distinguish between civilians and militants.