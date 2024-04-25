US to begin construction of Gaza pier as Rafah invasion looms
SummaryMore humanitarian aid could reach the enclave’s north via the floating pier, including if a planned Israeli ground offensive disrupts deliveries in the south.
WASHINGTON—U.S. troops plan to start assembling a floating pier off the coast of northern Gaza as early as this weekend, American defense officials said, part of an effort by the Biden administration to get more aid into the besieged enclave ahead of Israel’s planned invasion of the city of Rafah.