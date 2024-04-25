US to begin construction of Gaza pier as Rafah invasion looms

Some U.S. officials have said the pier, which will float several miles off Gaza’s shore, will help get more aid into northern Gaza, where some residents are already living in famine-like conditions, according to estimates released last month by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, an international initiative tasked with assessing the risk of famine around the world. Such deliveries will become even more crucial once Israel’s expected Rafah offensive pushes more Gazans to flee once again, this time toward the north.