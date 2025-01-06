US to ease aid restrictions for Syria in limited show of support for new govt

WASHINGTON—The Biden administration plans to announce Monday it is easing restrictions on humanitarian aid for Syria, a move to speed delivery of basic supplies without lifting sanctions that restrict other assistance to the new government in Damascus.

The decision underscores the White House’s wariness about removing the broad sanctions on Syria until the direction taken by its new leaders, led by a group the U.S. labels a terror organization, becomes clearer.

The limited step approved by the administration over the weekend authorizes the Treasury Department to issue waivers to aid groups and companies providing essential services, such as water, electricity and other humanitarian supplies, officials said.

Available initially for six months, the waiver would free aid suppliers from having to seek case-by-case authorization but it comes with conditions to ensure Syria doesn’t misuse the supplies, the officials said.

The U.S. has already dropped a $10 million bounty on Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani, the Islamist leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, the Sunni Islamist group that began as an offshoot of al Qaeda and led the assault that toppled the Assad regime.

The U.S. is withholding a decision on lifting crippling sanctions imposed during Syria’s brutal 13-year civil war, seeking assurances Damascus won’t renege on promises to protect the rights of women and the country’s many religious and ethnic minorities.

“Make no mistake, some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim record of terrorism and human right abuses," President Biden said in December after Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad fled the country. “They are saying the right things now, but as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words, but their actions."

The Jawlani-led government is seeking recognition from world powers to legitimize his rule. The group publicly cut ties with al Qaeda years ago and has sought to cast itself as more moderate.

But with only weeks left of the Biden administration, decisions about sanctions and whether to recognize the rebel-led government likely will be left to President-elect Donald Trump.

Midlevel U.S. officials have met in Damascus with HTS leaders, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock were in Damascus Friday. After meeting with Jawlani, Baerbock said women and Kurds must be involved in the country’s transition, further warning that European funds shouldn’t be used for “new Islamist structures."

The German diplomat also signaled that it was too early for European nations to lift sanctions on Syria, but said that “the past few weeks have shown how much hope there is here in Syria that the future will be one of freedom."

The U.S. and its allies in Europe and the Middle East agree that Syria desperately needs more aid, including reconstruction funds to rebuild the country’s shattered infrastructure.

The European Union is also looking at steps it could take to ease the flow of assistance, currently hampered by sanctions, into the country. But HTS’s designation as a terror group bars it from receiving reconstruction funds and imposes tight controls on the types of assistance that are allowed into Syria.

During Syria’s brutal civil war, Assad’s government was able to seize large amounts of humanitarian assistance, according to David Adesnik, a Syria expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington foreign policy organization.

“This is the moment when we need to consider major fixes to a very broken aid program that is been broken for a decade," he said. “Hopefully this government isn’t interested in milking aid the way Assad did."

Laurence Norman contributed to this article.

Write to Alexander Ward at alex.ward@wsj.com