US to invest billions to replace China-made cranes at nation’s ports
SummaryThe Biden administration is concerned about potential security threats at hundreds of sites.
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration plans to invest billions in the domestic manufacturing of cargo cranes, seeking to counter fears that the use of China-built cranes with advanced software at many U.S. ports poses a potential national security risk.
