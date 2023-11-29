US urges Israel to change tactics in Gaza
SummaryBiden administration officials want civilians protected and are pushing for precision strikes.
WASHINGTON—The U.S. is pressing Israel to modify its plans for the next phase of its campaign in Gaza to better protect civilians and rebut criticism that the White House has given Israeli forces carte blanche to wage its war with Hamas.
