U.S.-China Tensions Have a New Front: A Naval Base in Africa
Michael M. Phillips , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 10 Feb 2024, 01:45 PM IST
SummaryAmerican officials urge leaders in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea to reject Beijing’s overtures for a military presence on their Atlantic coastline.
In August, Ali Bongo, then-president of the Central African nation of Gabon, made a startling revelation to a top White House aide: During a meeting at his presidential palace, Bongo admitted he had secretly promised Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Beijing could station military forces on Gabon’s Atlantic Ocean coast.
