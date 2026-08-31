'Use India’s contacts to end bloodshed': What Pezeshkian told Modi at SCO summit as US-Iran war escalates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31 August met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

This was first meeting between the two leaders since US-Iran war broke out impacting the Middle East and beyond following US and Israeli attacks on Tehran earlier this year.

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PM Modi held the bilateral meeting Pezeshkian.

An Iranian readout of the Modi-Pezeshkian meeting said the Iran president expressed "appreciation" for New Delhi's support and cooperation with Iran during the recent war and emphasised the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

"From the very beginning of our administration, our efforts have been focused on ensuring peace and security and resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations," Pezeshkian said.

The meeting comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia with Iran targeting US military bases in Jordan. According to a Reuters report citing Iranian foreign ministry, the attack was in response to US attack on Larak Island.

"Unfortunately, instead of making use of diplomatic mechanisms, the Americans have chosen the path of war, insecurity and imposing their will through force," he said, according to the readout.

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Pezeshkian added: “Our responsibility requires us to protect our people from danger and insecurity and to create the conditions necessary for them to achieve peace, tranquility and security.”

An Iranian readout of the Modi-Pezeshkian meeting said the Iran president expressed 'appreciation' for New Delhi's support and cooperation with Iran during the recent war and emphasised the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

The President referred to India's important position and capacities in the region and the world, as well as the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

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'Help move away from the path of bloodshed' Pezeshkian urged Modi to use India's extensive contacts with various parties to help them move away from the path of war and bloodshed and return to the path of dialogue and agreement.

The Iranian president emphasised that the desire and will of the "wise and responsible" actors in the region and the world is for peace, security, tranquility and the avoidance of war.

"We believe that the solution to the issues we face lies in dialogue and cooperation, and that all available capacities must be mobilised to prevent the spread of insecurity and conflict," he said.

Modi conveyed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday that India wants to "expand and diversify" the trade basket with Iran in the "times to come" and called for resolution of the West Asia conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, Ministry of External Affairs said,

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"Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors," the prime minister said on social media.

"We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," he said.

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The MEA said the two leaders discussed the US-Iran War and shared perspectives on the evolving situation.

"The prime minister expressed concern at the escalation of tensions in the region and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

Modi also reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

"Calling for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce, he emphasised that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers must not be harmed under any circumstances," the MEA said.

"Reiterating India's readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, the prime minister conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming President Pezeshkian to India for the BRICS Summit," it said in a statement.

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Modi also held a separate bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"A wonderful meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek," the prime minister said.

Our responsibility requires us to protect our people from danger and insecurity and to create the conditions necessary for them to achieve peace, tranquility and security.

"India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more. We are equally certain to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come," he said.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.