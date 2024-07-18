Usha Chilukuri Vance steps into a harsh spotlight
Laura Kusisto , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 18 Jul 2024, 12:10 PM IST
SummaryThe Yale-educated wife of Trump’s vice presidential running mate is the daughter of immigrants who climbed through elite legal circles.
Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, will step into a glaring spotlight when she introduces Sen. JD Vance on stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.
