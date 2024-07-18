Usha Chilukuri Vance steps into a harsh spotlight

Friends say that in many respects Usha Vance’s career was on the front burner then as she made her way up through a series of prestigious federal court clerkships. In his book, JD Vance said his mentor, Amy Chua—a Yale law professor and author of “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother"—encouraged him to withdraw from consideration for a prestigious clerkship that would have required him to move thousands of miles. “This clerkship is the type of thing that destroys relationships," he recalled her saying.