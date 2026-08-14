Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian to travel to Delhi for BRICS Summit in September: Report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi to attend the upcoming BRICS Summit, sources were quoted as saying by news ageny ANI on Friday.

Pezeshkian's participation in the summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital in September, ANI said.

The visit assumes significance as India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairship. The summit will be held under India's theme of "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". India assumed the BRICS chairship from Brazil at the beginning of 2026.

Pezeshkian met PM Modi in 2024 In October 2024, Pezeshkian met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Iran became a full member of BRICS in 2024, along with Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined the grouping in 2025, taking the total number of full members to 11.

Earlier in June, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital following the meeting, Araghchi highlighted New Delhi's growing influence as a global peacemaker and asserted that India can play a "greater role" in de-escalating the volatile situation in West Asia. Araghchi made it clear that Tehran sees no future in armed conflict.

He stated that there is no military solution to the current crisis and that a "negotiated settlement" remains the only viable path forward.

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Underscoring Tehran's openness to Indian mediation, he remarked, "We will welcome any constructive role by India."

Araghchi also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he affirmed that friendly nations can rely on Iran for commercial security. Araghchi clarified that Iran will always carry out its historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz.

In a post on X, he said, "In fruitful engagement with my host External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussed regional developments and clarified that Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz. Iran is a reliable partner of all friendly nations, who can rely on safety of commerce."

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Meanwhile, the Iranian government said in a post on X, "FM Seyyed Abbas Araghchi delivers Iran's statement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India. He highlighted the importance of breaking Western hegemony and ensuring that international institutions remain free from political manipulation."

We will welcome any constructive role by India.

The developments come as West Asia remains locked in a cold, precarious stalemate amid the ongoing hostilities following the eruption of conflict on February 28, which pitted the combined forces of the United States and Israel against Iran.