US-Iran talks 'well carried out', says Khamenei, but doubts Donald Trump's 'intentions'

Ayatollah Khamenei showed a balanced view on US-Iran talks, recognizing progress but remaining cautious about US motives. The discussions in Oman aimed at addressing Iran's nuclear program and sanctions, with both nations agreeing to meet again on April 19 for continued dialogue.

Published15 Apr 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday voiced satisfaction with recent talks with the United States, expressing confidence in the Islamic Republic's position but casting doubt on US intentions.

Khamenei Expresses Cautious Optimism About US-Iran Talks

“We are neither radically optimistic about the talks nor radically pessimistic about the talks,” the 85-year-old Khamenei said.

However, the Iranian Supreme leader said the talks had been “implemented well in the first steps” and that Iran remained “pessimistic” about America.

He also urged officials “not to tie the country's affairs” to the talks, which are scheduled to have a second round on Saturday.

Constructive First Round of US-Iran Negotiations in Oman

The United States and Iran have commenced a fresh round of nuclear negotiations in Muscat, Oman, marking the first high-level engagement since 2022.

The talks, mediated by Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, lasted over two hours and were described as "constructive" by both sides.

Focus on Tehran’s Nuclear Programme, US Sanctions Relief

Discussions centred on Tehran's nuclear programme and the potential lifting of US sanctions, with the aim of resolving long-standing tensions.

While the talks were indirect, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff briefly exchanged pleasantries at the conclusion of the session.

Both delegations agreed to reconvene on April 19 for further dialogue.

Historical Context: Fallout from the 2015 JCPOA Withdrawal

The US-Iran nuclear talks represent a renewed diplomatic effort to address Tehran’s advancing nuclear programme and the broader tensions between the two nations. The discussions, held in Oman, mark the first high-level engagement since the US withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) under President Donald Trump in 2018.

The Iranian delegation reiterated that their nuclear programme is intended solely for peaceful purposes and emphasised the importance of sanctions relief as a confidence-building measure.

Meanwhile, US officials stressed the need for any agreement to include limits on Iran’s ballistic missile programme and regional activities.

Despite these challenges, both sides expressed a desire to reach an accord swiftly, though they acknowledged the complexity of the issues involved.

Iranian Nobel Laureate Shirin Ebadi Calls for Peaceful Resolution

Meanwhile, in an interview with ANI, Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi has expressed hope that Iran and the United States will soon reach an agreement in their ongoing talks, highlighting that such a deal could alleviate the threat of war in Iran and the region.

