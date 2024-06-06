BJP veteran stumbles as ‘unknown’ Congress face Rajesh Rathore wins Ayodhya's neighbouring Lok Sabha seat Sitapur
BJP faces setbacks in Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with key defeats in Ayodhya and Sitapur. Congress emerges victorious with Rajesh Rathore winning in Sitapur against veteran BJP leader.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed a significant setback in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. While Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma emerged as the 'giant-slayer' by defeating BJP's Smriti Irani, the saffron party also suffered a defeat in the Lok Sabha constituency that houses Ayodhya. What is further interesting to note is that BJP also suffered a loss in Sitapur, a quaint town only 200 kilometres away from Ayodhya.