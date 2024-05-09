Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leader and Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand on Thursday broke silence, days after he was sacked as the BSP national coordinator and Mayawati's ‘political successor’. Anand said he would continue to fight for the Bhim Mission till his ‘last breath’.

Taking to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Akash Anand, addressing Mayawati as “Adarniya Behen (Dear sister)" said that he would accept and obey the BSP chief's commands.

“Aaapka adesh sir mathe par (Your orders are our obedience)", Anand wrote.

Divested of responsibilities as the BSP national coordinator, Akash Anand said that he considered Mayawati a role model for the entire Bahujan community.

"You (Mayawati) are a role model for the entire Bahujan community, crores of countrymen worship you. It is because of your struggles that today our society has got such political strength due to which the Bahujan community has learned to live with respect," Anand said in his post on X.

"You are our universal leader. Totally respect your order. I will keep fighting till my last breath for Bhim Mission and my society," he said.

Akash Anand's remarks come after former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Tuesday decided to divest him of all responsibilities as the BSP's national coordinator and her ‘political successor’, barely five months after she had anointed him.

Mayawati, in a strategic move aimed at safeguarding the interests of her party and its broader political movement, had taken the decisive step until Akash Anand, her nephew, attained "full maturity."

"In the same sequence, along with promoting other people in the party, I declared Shri Akash Anand as the National Coordinator and her successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being removed from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity," Uttar Pradesh former CM Mayawati said.

The four-time chief minister said Akash Anand's father, Anand Kumar, will continue to fulfil his responsibilities in the party and the BSP will work to take forward the caravan of Bhimrao Ambedkar.

On April 28, Akash Anand found himself embroiled in controversy. He was implicated, along with four others, in a case concerning the violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Allegations stemmed from purportedly objectionable language used during a political rally in Sitapur. The district administration had taken suo motu cognisance of Akash Anand's speech.

