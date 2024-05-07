Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav says Ram Mandir is ‘bekar’, BJP hits back: 'People who opened fire on Kar Sevaks..'
Ram Gopal Yadav criticized the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, calling it 'useless' and not built according to Vastu. BJP leaders labelled him 'anti-Hindu' and 'anti-Ram', with Yogi Adityanath accusing SP and Congress of playing with religious sentiments for votes.
Ram Gopal Yadav, the cousin to Samajwadi party founder and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav, courted controversy amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 when he remarked that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was 'bekar' (useless) and not built according to 'Vastu' (traditional Hindu system of architecture).