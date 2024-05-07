Active Stocks
Tue May 07 2024 14:53:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.05 -2.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.35 1.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 295.30 -3.78%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,641.15 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,510.20 -0.83%
Business News/ Politics / Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav says Ram Mandir is ‘bekar’, BJP hits back: 'People who opened fire on Kar Sevaks..'
BackBack

Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav says Ram Mandir is ‘bekar’, BJP hits back: 'People who opened fire on Kar Sevaks..'

Written By Sayantani Biswas

Ram Gopal Yadav criticized the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, calling it 'useless' and not built according to Vastu. BJP leaders labelled him 'anti-Hindu' and 'anti-Ram', with Yogi Adityanath accusing SP and Congress of playing with religious sentiments for votes.

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav (PTI)

Ram Gopal Yadav, the cousin to Samajwadi party founder and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav, courted controversy amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 when he remarked that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was 'bekar' (useless) and not built according to 'Vastu' (traditional Hindu system of architecture). 

Ram Gopal Yadav, a Samajwadi Party heavyweight, said in an interview with a Hindi TV channel, "It (Ram Mandir) is a useless temple. The temple's blueprint was flawed, and it was not built in accordance with Vastu." 

BJP leaders were quick to react to Yadav's remarks and called him "anti-Hindu" and "anti-Ram". 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath said that be it the SP or its ally, the Congress, they were fundamentally 'anti-Hindu' and 'anti-Ram'.

Yogi Adityanath said, "These are the same people who opened fire on Kar Sevaks and even denied the existence of Lord Ram. So it is meaningless to expect such leaders to be sensitive to the religious sentiments of the majority of the country's population and our avowed deities." CM Adityanath echoed a claim made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 2002 Godhra train burning at a recent election rally in Bihar to hit out at Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was the Railway Minister then.

“SP people oppose Ram, shoot at Ram bhakts, support terrorists, celebrate the death of Ram bhakts and shed tears when mafias die...", Adityanath said at an election rally.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader VD Sai, who cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections Phase  3 on Tuesday, also chimed in on hitting back at SP senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav and said, "He is anti-Ram; he can say anything he wants. He declined the invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple. He also raised questions on the existence of Ram". 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 May 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue