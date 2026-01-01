JD Vance announces new DOJ post to target social services fraud; will report to White House

The Trump administration will create a new assistant attorney general position to lead fraud investigations, Vice President JD Vance said, as the White House looks to highlight instances of social services fraud in Democrat-run states.

The Senate-confirmed role will “have nationwide jurisdiction over the issue of fraud,” Vance told reporters Thursday. But in a substantial break from tradition, President Donald Trump and Vance — rather than the Justice Department — will supervise the official, the vice president said. The White House is expected to announce the nominee in the coming days, Vance said.

“This is the person who is going to make sure that we stop defrauding the American people,” Vance said at the White House.

The appointee is expected to remain in their role “for at least the remainder of the administration,” according to Vance.

Traditionally, presidents have sought to keep their distance from the Justice Department to avoid the perception of political interference in law enforcement investigations. Trump has done away with that practice, exercising tight control over the department and directing it to prosecute his enemies.

The vice president spoke amid a brewing controversy over a deadly confrontation in Minneapolis, where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a female driver in an incident captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

The ICE officer was in Minnesota as part of a large-scale operation ordered by the Trump administration after a series of cases in which Somali immigrants are accused of cheating federal social service programs. Trump and his allies have sought to highlight the fraud cases to argue that Democrats have mismanaged immigration policy and federal funds.

While Vance and Trump have cast the shooting as self-defense, video of the incident does not clearly back up that account. Footage showed a Honda Pilot blocking part of the road as two federal agents approached. As one of them tried to open the door, the SUV backed up slightly. A third agent then appeared in front of the automobile, and he fired at the driver as it began to turn and move forward. The vehicle briefly continued to move ahead before crashing.

Local officials — including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz — have accused ICE agents of acting dangerously and criticized the federal government for roiling tensions with the operation.

Vance dismissed those concerns on Thursday, calling Walz “a joke.”

