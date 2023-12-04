Venezuela covets Guyana’s oil fields
Mary Anastasia O'Grady , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST
SummaryWould Biden stop the Maduro regime from invading a much weaker neighbor?
Sunday’s referendum in Venezuela asked the electorate if it agrees that two-thirds of Guyana actually belongs to Venezuela. The dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro sought a “yes" vote and thought it had a lay-up.
