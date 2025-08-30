VIDEO: Bihar man shouts ‘Abki Baar Tejashwi Sarkar’; Tej Pratap Yadav snaps back — ‘Don’t talk nonsense here’

Former RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is once again making waves in Bihar politics. This time, it was a heated exchange during a public meeting in Jehanabad that caught attention — and went viral.

What triggered Tej Pratap’s angry response? As Tej Pratap was addressing the crowd, a man shouted: “Abki Baar Tejashwi Sarkar.” The slogan in favour of his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav sparked an instant reaction.

“Don’t talk nonsense here… Government is formed by people, not by an individual. Nobody should be egoistic about it. ‘Jo Ghamand Mein Rahega, Vo Jaldi Girega,’” Tej Pratap shot back.

He went further, warning supporters:

“Don’t fall for those who are trying to break the ‘Team Tej Pratap Yadav’. Someone tried to break me, but God gave me another chance. The one who can’t be loyal to their own people, what can they do for the citizens? I don’t have the greed to be the CM.”

Why is Tej Pratap Yadav warning Tejashwi about ‘traitors’? The outburst is part of a bigger feud. Days earlier, Tej Pratap had urged Tejashwi to be wary of “Jaichands” — his metaphor for traitors within the RJD.

In a sharp post on X, he said:

“I want to tell Tejashwi that there is still time. Be cautious of ‘Jaichands’ around you, otherwise, you will see very bad results in the elections. Now, how wise you are will be determined by the election results.”

He also flagged an incident from the Voter Adhikar Yatra, accusing Congress and RJD workers of assaulting a driver and a journalist. “The way the MLA’s driver and a media person were beaten and abused by ‘Jaichands’… is highly condemnable and shameful,” he wrote.

What’s Tej Pratap’s next move? Despite being expelled from RJD by his father Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap is not stepping aside. Instead, he’s launched a new front — joining hands with five smaller outfits including the Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM) and others.

On social media, he remained defiant:

“Some traitors are hatching a conspiracy to finish my political career. But these traitors do not know that my name is Tej Pratap Yadav. I will continue to move forward with even greater strength. No matter how big a conspiracy is hatched, they will never be able to defeat me.”

What does this mean for Bihar politics? With assembly polls due later this year, Tej Pratap’s open barbs are adding to the pressure on Tejashwi Yadav. The younger brother may be RJD’s CM face, but the elder’s rebellion risks splitting the Yadav base and complicating the party’s campaign.

For Bihar voters, the sibling rivalry could turn into one of the state election’s biggest subplots.