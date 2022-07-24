Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / Video captures BJP flags in Cong office, matter being probed, says party

Video captures BJP flags in Cong office, matter being probed, says party

Screengrab from the video.
1 min read . 07:48 PM ISTPTI

The visuals of the incident that went viral on social media were shared by former party leader Zishan Haider on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A video of the BJP flags lying in the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office has left the Opposition red-faced.

After former party leader Zishan Haider shared the video on Twitter on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh alleged it was the handiwork of some mischievous elements.

The matter is being probed and action will be taken against those guilty, Singh said.

Meanwhile, Haider claimed he is still an All India Congress Committee member.

"I have been removed from the post of party spokesperson by the UP Congress. But, as far as expelling me from the party is concerned, only the Congress party president Sonia Gandhi can do it," he said.

However, Singh maintained that Haider has been "expelled" from the party.

