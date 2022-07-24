Video captures BJP flags in Cong office, matter being probed, says party

Video captures BJP flags in Cong office, matter being probed, says party1 min read . 07:48 PM IST
The visuals of the incident that went viral on social media were shared by former party leader Zishan Haider on his Twitter account on Saturday.
The visuals of the incident that went viral on social media were shared by former party leader Zishan Haider on his Twitter account on Saturday.
A video of the BJP flags lying in the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office has left the Opposition red-faced.
A video of the BJP flags lying in the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office has left the Opposition red-faced.
After former party leader Zishan Haider shared the video on Twitter on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh alleged it was the handiwork of some mischievous elements.
After former party leader Zishan Haider shared the video on Twitter on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh alleged it was the handiwork of some mischievous elements.
The matter is being probed and action will be taken against those guilty, Singh said.
Meanwhile, Haider claimed he is still an All India Congress Committee member.
"I have been removed from the post of party spokesperson by the UP Congress. But, as far as expelling me from the party is concerned, only the Congress party president Sonia Gandhi can do it," he said.
However, Singh maintained that Haider has been "expelled" from the party.