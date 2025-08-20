Video: Opposition tears copies of 3 Constitutional Bills, throws them at Amit Shah

The Opposition MPs on Wednesday 20 August tore copies of the three constitutional bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha. The Bills were then thrown towards the BJP MP in Lok Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha, including a Constitution Amendment bill, which seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days.

Shah introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

What do the new bills propose? The government introduced three pieces of legislation:

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Together, these bills provide a legal framework for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers if they are arrested and detained on serious charges punishable by at least five years’ imprisonment. Failure to resign within 30 days of custody would result in automatic disqualification.

How did the government respond? Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the opposition’s behaviour in Lok Sabha, saying MPs should not “insult democracy” by tearing copies of legislation.

“The public sends us to work, does the opposition come to create a ruckus? The people of the country will not forgive those who disrespect democracy. MPs should contribute in debates and discussions,” Rijiju asserted.

