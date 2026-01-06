Chennai/Bengaluru: After Tamil Nadu witnessed a political storm in 2017, when the then-ruling AIADMK started breaking apart following the death of its leader and chief minister J. Jayalalithaa the previous December, things had settled into an uneasy status quo. That changed on 2 February 2024, when Tamil film star Joseph Vijay Chandrashekar, then 50 years old, announced the formation of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In doing so, he joined the long list of Tamil film stars who have sought a political career on the heels of a successful movie career.
Can box-office king Vijay turn his fan following into votes in Tamil Nadu?
SummaryFilm star Vijay waded into Tamil Nadu’s politics in 2024, treading a path taken by many actors before him. With zero political experience, he is looking to take on the DMK and AIADMK. But will charisma alone be enough to break through the caste-based complexities of the state’s electoral politics?
