Can box-office king Vijay turn his fan following into votes in Tamil Nadu?

However, having a political heavyweight like Sengottaiyan on his side may not deliver the success Vijay is hoping for. Many observers believe that even if the TVK manages to form an alliance with established parties such as the AIADMK or the Indian National Congress, and not just the smaller parties, it may at best help him become a disruptor in the 2026 assembly election. With less than five months to go, the chances of an alliance with Congress seem more plausible since Vijay’s political ambition to lead the next government does not align with AIADMK’s unwillingness to play second fiddle to even an electoral juggernaut like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), let alone an unproven TVK.