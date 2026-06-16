Vijayabaskar resigns as MLA in another setback to AIADMK, blames EPS for ‘wrong decisions’

Former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar resigned as Member of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, in another setback to Edappadi K Palaniswami's party.

Vijayabaskar, who represented the Viralimalai Assembly constituency, personally submitted his resignation letter to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar at the Secretariat in Chennai, as required under Assembly Rule 21.

With the acceptance of his resignation, the seat from the Viralimalai Assembly constituency has fallen vacant with immediate effect.

Vijayabaskar is the fifth legislator to quit the party in a month's time. He had served as health minister during the Covid outbreak and initial lockdown.

Earlier, four other members -- Maragatham Kumaravel, S Jayakumar, P Sathyabama and Esakki Subaya -- resigned as MLAs and joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), despite winning the April Assembly election on an AIADMK ticket.

Following Vijayabaskar's resignation, the AIADMK's strength declined to 42 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Also, the exodus of AIADMK members and cadres from various parts of the state to the ruling TVK has resulted in a crisis in the party.

Last week, over 300 AIADMK members officially joined TVK at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, near Chennai, citing their inability to serve the public properly under AIADMK leadership.

Why did Vijayabaskar resign? According to PTI, Vijayabaskar said he has quit the party with "anguish" and a "heavy heart" and blamed party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for "wrong decisions."

In a two-page letter, the former health minister thanked cadres and well-wishers who supported him.

"AIADMK is facing trials and tribulations due to party chief Palaniswami's wrong decisions," Vijayabaskar, a doctor by profession, alleged, as per PTI.

"It pains me deeply that a movement I loved all my life is now facing hardship and trials due to the wrong decisions of an individual. In this context, I am making this decision with the feeling that it would not be right to continue my journey carrying unresolved ache in my heart," Vijayabaskar said in an emotional statement

"What I am stepping away from is not a party, but a chapter in my life," he added, recalling his association with the AIADMK for over 35 years, inspired by iconic leaders - Amma (late chief minister J Jayalalithaa) and party founder M G Ramachandran.

He has been in the party since his student days and a second-generation politician in his family.

"To me, AIADMK is not just a political organisation but my passion, my identity and part of my life," Vijayabaskar said.

Earlier in a post on 'X', Vijayabaskar said, "Leadership is not authority or arrogance... a profound embrace of dedication."