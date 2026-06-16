Vijayabaskar resigns as MLA in another setback to AIADMK, blames EPS for ‘wrong decisions’

Former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar resigned as Member of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, in another setback to Edappadi K Palaniswami's party.

Vijayabaskar, who represented the Viralimalai Assembly constituency, personally submitted his resignation letter to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar at the Secretariat in Chennai, as required under Assembly Rule 21.

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With the acceptance of his resignation, the seat from the Viralimalai Assembly constituency has fallen vacant with immediate effect.

Vijayabaskar is the fifth legislator to quit the party in a month's time. He had served as health minister during the Covid outbreak and initial lockdown.

Earlier, four other members — Maragatham Kumaravel, S Jayakumar, P Sathyabama and Esakki Subaya — resigned as MLAs and joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), despite winning the April Assembly election on an AIADMK ticket.

Also Read | Another AIADMK MLA quits a day after three joined Vijay's TVK

Following Vijayabaskar's resignation, the AIADMK's strength declined to 42 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Also, the exodus of AIADMK members and cadres from various parts of the state to the ruling TVK has resulted in a crisis in the party.

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Last week, over 300 AIADMK members officially joined TVK at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, near Chennai, citing their inability to serve the public properly under AIADMK leadership.

Also Read | CM Vijay Wins Tamil Nadu Assembly Trust Vote With 144 MLAs

Why did Vijayabaskar resign? According to PTI, Vijayabaskar said he has quit the party with "anguish" and a "heavy heart" and blamed party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for "wrong decisions."

In a two-page letter, the former health minister thanked cadres and well-wishers who supported him.

"AIADMK is facing trials and tribulations due to party chief Palaniswami's wrong decisions," Vijayabaskar, a doctor by profession, alleged, as per PTI.

Also Read | Congress warns Vijay against bringing AIADMK splinter groups into government

"It pains me deeply that a movement I loved all my life is now facing hardship and trials due to the wrong decisions of an individual. In this context, I am making this decision with the feeling that it would not be right to continue my journey carrying unresolved ache in my heart," Vijayabaskar said in an emotional statement

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"What I am stepping away from is not a party, but a chapter in my life," he added, recalling his association with the AIADMK for over 35 years, inspired by iconic leaders - Amma (late chief minister J Jayalalithaa) and party founder M G Ramachandran.

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He has been in the party since his student days and a second-generation politician in his family.

"To me, AIADMK is not just a political organisation but my passion, my identity and part of my life," Vijayabaskar said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu News LIVE | AIADMK chief Palaniswami holds meeting with party MLAs

Earlier in a post on 'X', Vijayabaskar said, "Leadership is not authority or arrogance... a profound embrace of dedication."

"A leadership that cannot win the hearts of its dedicated workers, how can it win the hearts of the people. In a place that does not respect emotions, is a true journey possible," he asked.

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