Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case and stressed on cooperative federalism.

"As we emphasise on the principle of cooperative federalism, excessive actions on the part of anyone concerned should be avoided," Vijayan said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Vijayan for raising voice.

Vijayan added, "It is the golden principle of natural justice that justice should not only be done, but seem to be done too."

"While law has to take its course, it is equally important that the widespread perception that Sisodia is being targetted for political reasons need to be dispelled," Kerala CM noted.

"As per information coming out in thepublic domain, nothing incriminating like cash seizure has taken place in the case of Sisodia. While thelaw has to take its course, it is equally important that the widespread perception that Sisodia is being targeted for political reasons need to be dispelled. As we emphasise on the principle of cooperative federalism, excessive actions on the part of anyone concerned should be avoided," he added in the letter.

Meanwhile, as per the news agency ANI, CBI is questioning Sisodia's close aid Devender Sharma in the excise policy case.

On Monday, Sisodia was sent to Judicial Custody until March 20 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. He was arrested on February 26 in connection with an investigation into alleged irregularities related to the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The ED had filed its first chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case last year, naming liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru as one of the accused.