Vijender Gupta’s revenge? Once carried out of Assembly, Speaker ejects 12 AAP MLAs

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday threw 12 AAP MLAs out of the House. The move is significant as Gupta was once marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly, when he was part of the opposition.

AAP leaders, including Atishi, Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi and Jarnail Singh, were expelled as they were raising slogans during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address on Tuesday.

Video footages show, as soon as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) started his address, AAP MLAs began raising slogans, leading to chaos in the House. Before the LG's speech, AAP members also chanted "Jai Bhim" slogans. The MLAs were then suspended from the house.

They then took their protest outside the Assembly and raised slogans against the state government while carrying posters of Babasahed Ambedkar

Meanwhile, AAP alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office. Atishi said in a press conference, “BJP has replaced the portrait of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar with that of PM Modi in the CM office, cabinet ministers office...Is PM Modi bigger than Dr BR Ambedkar?... We will keep on protesting against it until the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar is put in its place”

All you need to know about Vijender Gupta?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Vijender Gupta, an MLA from Rohini, as the new speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

Gupta, a three-time MLA, has served as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly for two terms. Gupta was even dragged out by marshalls of the house during the sessions when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in power and the BJP in opposition.

