Violence erupts between TMC factions over Bengal govt’s PMAY beneficiary list resurvey: What’s the controversy?

West Bengal Housing Scheme Violence: Tensions have escalated in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district following the Mamata Banerjee government’s release of beneficiary lists for the state’s housing scheme. The announcement has sparked violent protests and accusations of corruption.

West Bengal Housing Scheme: Protests Ignite Between TMC Factions On Wednesday, clashes erupted between two factions of the Trinamool Congress in the Gosaba-Bali area, igniting protests from local residents. Demonstrators accused the Sundarbans Development Minister and the local MLA of corruption in compiling the beneficiary lists under the housing scheme.

Reports indicate that the situation turned violent, with protesters torching several motorbikes as they expressed their discontent.

West Bengal Housing Scheme: Govt’s Assurance Amid Concerns In response to the unrest, the West Bengal government has assured the public that there will be a double verification process before any names are removed from the beneficiary list. Chief Advisor to CM Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, explained that the resurvey aims to identify individuals who have either built homes or left the state.

"There are lakhs of people who are waiting to build their houses after getting funds from the Centre under Awas Yojana (Grameen). But they are unable to construct their houses because the Centre has stopped allocating funds," Bandyopadhyay stated. He emphasised that the state has decided to provide the entire amount needed for housing construction.

West Bengal Housing Scheme: Addressing Corruption Allegations Alapan Bandyopadhyay also addressed allegations of nepotism and corruption, confirming that the government has ordered the re-verification of housing scheme beneficiaries. New guidelines have been issued to facilitate this process.

"GoWB is set to provide Awas funds to the people of Bengal in the face of the deprivation perpetuated by the Centre. In light of the same, a resurvey will be conducted in order to facilitate Awas funds for the people who have lost their homes to various natural and man-made disasters," he said.

West Bengal Housing Scheme: A Shift in Funding Strategy Bandyopadhyay further explained the shift in funding strategy, highlighting that the original plan involved the Central government contributing 60% while the state would provide 40%. However, due to the Centre’s lack of financial support, the state has stepped in to ensure housing for its residents.

"They will get ₹1.20 lakh from the state government," he added, emphasising that the survey will also estimate damages caused by recent natural disasters, including floods and Cyclone Dana.

West Bengal Housing Scheme: State Officials Meet to Address Issues Chief Secretary Manoj Pant chaired a meeting with district magistrates to discuss the ongoing housing scheme and the resurvey process. He instructed officials to approach the resurvey with a "humanitarian approach," ensuring that deserving individuals are not overlooked.

CM Mamata Banerjee met senior officials to adjust the rules, aiming to include more people under the housing scheme. This could potentially encompass two-wheeler owners and individuals whose homes are partially made of concrete, as well as fast-tracking applications for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, people with disabilities, and women-headed households, Times of India reported.

West Bengal Housing Scheme: Implementation of New Norms As a result of the recent tensions, officials have been directed to ensure the implementation of new norms to include beneficiaries as per the CM's directives. The initial survey conducted in mid-October saw significant deletions of names in districts like Malda and Nadia, raising concerns about transparency and fairness.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay reassured the public that no deserving beneficiary, except those already under the Cha Sundari scheme, should be excluded from the housing list. The upcoming resurvey will verify beneficiaries' addresses, housing status, and other economic factors, alleviating worries for those already listed.