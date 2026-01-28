‘Mein toh shapath lene wala hun’: When Ajit Pawar's witty remark about oath left Fadnavis, Shinde in splits | Watch

Ajit Pawar Death: Ajit Pawar has served multiple terms as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister under different governments. He took oath as Deputy Chief Minister alongside Devendra Fadnavis last time on 5 December, 2024

Hours after his tragic death in the plane crash in Baramati, an old video of Ajit Pawar is going viral on social media . The video is from 4 December 2024, after the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shinde Sena, and NCP swept the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar held a press conference before the oath-taking. During this, when a journalist asked whether Shinde and Pawar would take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers along with, Shinde asked the media to wait.

But Pawar, sitting next to Shinde, responded and said, “Whether anyone else takes the oath or not, it is certain that I will be taking the oath tomorrow.” (Inka shaam tak samajh meein aayega, mein toh shapath lene wala hun).

The response by the former deputy chief minister left everyone in splits. And Shinde added, “Dada has experience of taking oath in the morning and in the evening.” Shinde was perhaps referring to the November 2019 oath as deputy chief minister that Ajit Pawar took, Fadnavis’s deputy in 2019, during the brief BJP-NCP coalition that lasted less than 80 hours.

At the presser, Ajit Pawar added to Shinde's remarks, saying in Marathi that the last time he and Fadnavis took oath in the morning, they could not run a government for long.

On 5 December, 2014, the next day of the presser. Ajit Pawar took oath as Devendra Fadnavis' Deputy Chief Minister along with Shinde.

Ajit Pawar was popularly known as ‘dada’ - a term of respect — for his long career, and grassroots connect.

Dy CM multiple times Pawar, 66, died in that crash on Wednesday morning in Baramati. Pawar was on his way to Baramati, the NCP stronghold, to attend a rally for the Zila Parishad elections when his chartered plane crashed.

The highway camera caught the moment his Learjet 45 exploded.

The private charter plane operated by VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd, had left Mumbai at 8.10 am and crashed while trying to land at the airport.

Born in 1959, Ajit Anantrao Pawar was a senior politician and a prominent leader in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a position he has held multiple times.

A senior leader originally from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he aligned with the BJP-Shiv Sena government in 2023 after defecting from the NCP faction led by his uncle, the veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.