Viral video: Watch Bihar CM Nitish Kumar place gifted plant pot on man’s head on stage

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday landed in the middle of an unexpected incident as he placed a pot of a plant on a man's head during an event, videos of which have gone viral.

In the viral video, the man, head of ACS Education and director of LN Mishra Institute for Social and Economic Change Dr. S. Siddharth, gifted a plant to Nitish Kumar. In an unexpected twist, the Bihar CM receives the gift but places it on Siddharth's head.

Earlier this year, Nitish Kumar faced the ire of the opposition after he was seen laughing and talking while the national anthem was being played at an international sports event in Patna.

The 74-year-old politician abruptly left the dais even before the national anthem could start, but was brought back by officials. However, he was seen laughing and chatting when the national anthem was played.

The occasion was the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 being held at the Pataliputra Sports Complex, with 300 players and support staff from 21 countries taking part.

In another incident, the Bihar CM was seen placing his arm around the shoulders of a woman at a public function. The incident happened in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nitish Kumar skips NITI Aayog meet Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of neglecting the interests of the state by skipping the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, “...CM Nitish Kumar has joined today's 'political meeting' of the NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers as he is on a two-day Delhi visit, but he didn't join the NITI Aayog meeting yesterday, which was joined by every CM. It shows how serious he is about the people of Bihar and the state...”