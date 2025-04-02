Viral Video: ‘You’ll be president of your party for next 25 years,’ Amit Shah jabs Akhilesh Yadav over next BJP chief

As the Lok Sabha debated the controversial Waqf Bill, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav and Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared lighthearted moments and a good-humoured exchange of words on April 2.

“BJP claims that it is the biggest party in the world but they have not been able to elect their president till now,” Yadav said, drawing laughter from opposition benches. He spoke during the debate on Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, tabled by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier in the day.

You will be the president of your party for next 25 years.

Amit Shah then rose to say, “Akhilesh said it jokingly, so I will reply in the same manner. All the parties in opposition elect their party president among five members of the family. In the BJP, 12-13 crore workers elect the president through a process, so it takes time. You will be the president of your party for the next 25 years,” Amit Shah told Akhilesh, evoking laughter from all present in the house.

Akhilesh Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, is the president of the Samajwadi Party. Before him, his father late Mulayam Singh Yadav was the party president.

The tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda came to an end in June 2024. Currently, JP Nadda is the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and holds the Health, Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio in the Modi government.

Nadda became the BJP's working president in 2019. In January 2020, he was promoted to full-time president. In 2023, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections in May 2024, his three-year tenure was extended until June 2024.

‘Hurts India’s secular image, part of BJP’s divisive agenda’: Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Waqf Bill would hurt India’s secular image in the world and that it was being brought as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “divisive agenda”.

“The Minister is saying that whether the land is for railways or defence, it belongs to India. But isn’t the land for defence or railways being sold? The government should guarantee that Waqf land will not be given to anyone else,” he said.

Yadav said while speaking during the debate on Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 tabled by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha.