Vivek Ramaswamy Has a Strategy, But It Rests on Trump’s Exit

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa—For those who speculate about what Vivek Ramaswamy really wants out of his long-shot Republican presidential bid—perhaps a podcast or a television contract—the wealthy biotech entrepreneur has one answer.

“I expect to be the president," he said in an interview as he crisscrossed this state ahead of the presidential caucuses Monday that will start the 2024 nomination balloting. But that expectation rests on hopes for a dramatic change in the race: Donald Trump’s departure.

Ramaswamy’s plan is essentially to wait it out to take over the former president’s voter base, should the former president become ineligible to run due to his many legal challenges. The political elite want “to eliminate Trump from contention and trot in their puppet to the White House," he said.

“I think that our base should not fall for that trap," Ramaswamy said. “I’m here to make sure they don’t, that we don’t. The America First agenda cannot end with Donald Trump."

The former president faces 91 criminal charges related in large part to his handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Ramaswamy, a brash 38-year-old, said he would consider 10% support in Iowa’s caucus results to be a victory—though he thinks he’ll do better—and plans to continue to use his nearly $1 billion fortune to continue campaigning into the later-voting states.

Asked whether the campaign might give him a platform beyond the GOP race, he said: “I already have a podcast. It’s not that hard to start one. It’s called opening a social-media account."

Trump leads all early state and national polls by wide margins, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are in a bitter fight for second place. Ramaswamy, meanwhile, polls in fourth place. He is usually in the single-digits, including in Iowa, where he has focused his efforts.

Ramaswamy has called Trump the “best president of the 21st century" and has been one of his most vocal defenders against criminal charges and criticisms.

The political novice first dismissed a question about whether he’d consider being Trump’s running mate and said he’d offer the former president a job in his own administration. Pressed again on the running-mate question, Ramaswamy said he would think about it and that anybody who says they wouldn’t consider the job “is being dishonest."

On Friday and into Saturday, a blizzard scrambled plans for the major presidential candidates just days before the caucuses. But Ramaswamy pushed on with a busy schedule. He said he would have held nearly 400 events by the caucuses and has visited all 99 Iowa counties—twice.

Despite record cold weather predicted for the caucuses, Ramaswamy said his supporters would show up. “They are going to be as deterred by the weather on Monday as George Washington was when he crossed the Delaware, which is to say not at all," he said. More than 100 showed for a Friday event here amid blizzard conditions.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings show that Ramaswamy recently sold more than $33 million worth of stock in the biotech company he founded. He said he would be in the presidential race “until the very end," when asked if he intended to use that money to finance his campaign.

At a recent stop in north-central Iowa, Ramaswamy bragged that traveling on Air Force One wouldn’t be that special for him, compared with the private jets he’s accustomed to.

“It’s not that much of an upgrade from what I have been doing the last several years," he said of the presidential aircraft. “I’m not doing this for the trappings of being U.S. president."

Robert Cloutier, a 34-year-old disabled veteran who lives in Garner, Iowa, said he planned to caucus for Ramaswamy, because he likes his “moral compass" and wants the party to find a younger leader. “Trump is too much of a wild card," he said.

Ramaswamy has opposed the use of eminent domain for proposed pipelines that would cross parts of Iowa to transport carbon-dioxide emissions from ethanol and other plants, liquefied under pressure, to sites where the greenhouse gas would be sequestered underground. That has given him some support among farmers and landowners opposed to the pipelines.

For some Trump supporters, Ramaswamy isn’t on their radar as a second choice.

Roxan Main, 67, a retiree from Ames who attended a recent event for DeSantis, said she’s in search of an alternative to Trump. She would like to support Trump but worries about “all that legal stuff" and left the event leaning toward DeSantis.

