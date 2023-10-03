Vivek Ramaswamy’s Former Company Is Doing Just Fine Without Him
SummaryRoivant wouldn’t be where it is without the Republican presidential candidate, but his departure has made the company more palatable to Wall Street.
It has been a pretty bad year for biotech stocks. Roivant Sciences, the biotech holding company founded by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy at age 29, has been a notable exception.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more