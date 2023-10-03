Vivek Ramaswamy’s Former Company Is Doing Just Fine Without Him

Much as in the political sphere, where he has courted controversy by vowing to narrow the remit of the Federal Reserve and send the military to fight Mexican drug cartels, Ramaswamy has also been something of a divisive figure in biotech. Roivant has no doubt notched a handful of successes under his leadership, including the sale of stakes in five vants to Japan’s Sumitomo Pharma in 2019 for $3 billion. His success has earned him praise from plenty of investors and his backers include QVT Financial, the hedge fund where he got his start, which is Roivant’s largest shareholder.

