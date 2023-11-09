Vivek Ramaswamy targets Nikki Haley in fiery Republican debate: ‘Do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels?’
Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy insulted Nikki Haley, calling her a 'Dick Cheney in three-inch heels' during a televised debate. Ramaswamy also accused Haley's daughter of using TikTok, leading to a tense exchange where Haley called Ramaswamy a 'scum'
US Presidential Poll debate: Barbs flew between Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday during a televised debate. War of words spiraled into the 'Battle of the Heels, Part 2' as the unfiltered Vivek Ramaswamy lobbed a personal insult at ex-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, the only female candidate on stage.