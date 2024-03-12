Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / Putin aide Dmitry Medvedev mocks French President Macron for delaying Kyiv visit again: ‘Packs several underwear and…’

Putin aide Dmitry Medvedev mocks French President Macron for delaying Kyiv visit again: ‘Packs several underwear and…’

Written By Sayantani Biswas

Dmitry Medvedev criticizes Macron for delaying Ukraine visit, implying fear of Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier, he called US President Biden a 'mad' disgrace.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Deputy head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev takes part in a wreath laying ceremony marking Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia, February 23, 2024. Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

Vladimir Putin's close aide, Dmirty Medvedev, called French President Emmanuel Macron a "zoological coward" for delaying his visit to Kyiv. The French president has delayed his visit to war-torn Ukraine for the third time now. Macron’s visit to Ukraine had been announced by the French ministry in February.

“Macron preparing to visit Kyiv? But He's a zoological coward! Macron's office packs several changes of underwear and prepares for a strong stink", former Russian president Medvedev said.

“The French President had already s**to himself and pulled out of the planned visit. Poor France!", Medvedev added.

Reportedly, French president Emmanuel Macron delayed his Ukraine visit for the third time amid surging tension with NATO members.

According to reports, French lawmakers are yet to decide on their efforts to support Macron's aim to support Ukraine amid the war.

According to a security accord, a 10-year security pact with Ukraine is supposed to be signed between France and Ukraine. The accord includes commitments by Paris to deliver more arms, train soldiers and send up to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2024, reports Reuters.

Dmitry Medvedev, who cast himself as a liberal moderniser when he was president from 2008-2012, mocked the French President for failing to visit Kyiv, and implied that Macron was afraid of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier on 8 May, Dmitry Medvedev had called US President Joe Biden a ‘mad’ disgrace to the United States. He also added the President Biden had no right to compare himself to Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Medvedev, who now presents himself as an anti-Western Kremlin hawk, came down heavily on the Western leaders. This came after Biden accused Republican rival Donald Trump of kowtowing to Russia and, just over two weeks after calling Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB", said he had a message for the Russian President on Ukraine: "We will not walk away."

Reportedly, President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy gave an interview to 24-hour French news channel BFM TV and daily newspaper Le Monde in which he said Russia's recent gains had been stopped and promised that France's children would not die in Ukraine.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.