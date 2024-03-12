Vladimir Putin's close aide, Dmirty Medvedev, called French President Emmanuel Macron a "zoological coward" for delaying his visit to Kyiv. The French president has delayed his visit to war-torn Ukraine for the third time now. Macron’s visit to Ukraine had been announced by the French ministry in February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Macron preparing to visit Kyiv? But He's a zoological coward! Macron's office packs several changes of underwear and prepares for a strong stink", former Russian president Medvedev said.

“The French President had already s**to himself and pulled out of the planned visit. Poor France!", Medvedev added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, French president Emmanuel Macron delayed his Ukraine visit for the third time amid surging tension with NATO members.

According to reports, French lawmakers are yet to decide on their efforts to support Macron's aim to support Ukraine amid the war.

According to a security accord, a 10-year security pact with Ukraine is supposed to be signed between France and Ukraine. The accord includes commitments by Paris to deliver more arms, train soldiers and send up to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2024, reports Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dmitry Medvedev, who cast himself as a liberal moderniser when he was president from 2008-2012, mocked the French President for failing to visit Kyiv, and implied that Macron was afraid of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier on 8 May, Dmitry Medvedev had called US President Joe Biden a ‘mad’ disgrace to the United States. He also added the President Biden had no right to compare himself to Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Medvedev, who now presents himself as an anti-Western Kremlin hawk, came down heavily on the Western leaders. This came after Biden accused Republican rival Donald Trump of kowtowing to Russia and, just over two weeks after calling Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB", said he had a message for the Russian President on Ukraine: "We will not walk away." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy gave an interview to 24-hour French news channel BFM TV and daily newspaper Le Monde in which he said Russia's recent gains had been stopped and promised that France's children would not die in Ukraine.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!