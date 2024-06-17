Vladimir Putin’s dangerous bromance with Kim Jong Un

KIM JONG UN has a new best friend. Out is Donald Trump, who exchanged saccharine letters but spurned him at a summit in Hanoi in 2019. In is Vladimir Putin, who has courted Mr Kim for weapons to fuel his war in Ukraine. They now have an “unbreakable relationship of comrades-in-arms", the North Korean dictator gushed in a recent message to his Russian counterpart. Mr Kim has made two trips to Russia’s Far East to meet Mr Putin since 2019; Mr Putin is expected to soon make his first visit to Pyongyang since 2000, the year he became president.