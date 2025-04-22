VP Jagdeep Dhankhar targets SC again: Legislators are ‘ultimate masters’, ‘Parliament is supreme’—but is he right?

  Dhankhar's upbraiding of the apex court comes days after the top court had prescribed a three-month timeline for the president to decide on bills reserved by governors for her nod. The SC has invoked Article 142 of the Constitution, which grants the court broad powers to ensure 'complete justice'.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar said India had not bargained for a democracy where judges would act as “super Parliament”.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar continued his tirade against the highest seat of justice in India - the Supreme Court, as the former claimed that elected legislators were ‘ultimate masters’ and that Parliament was the supreme existence. "There is no visualisation in the Constitution of any authority above Parliament. Parliament is supreme," he stated.

Dhankhar's upbraiding of the apex court comes days after the top court had prescribed a three-month timeline for the president to decide on bills reserved by governors for her nod. The SC has also invoked Article 142 of the Constitution, which grants the court broad powers to ensure “complete justice”.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while addressing an event at Delhi University, said every word spoken by a constitutional functionary is guided by the supreme sublime interest of the nation.

"Let me tell you, the Constitution is encapsulated — its essence, its worth, its nectar — in the preamble of the Constitution. And what does it say, We the people of India, the supreme power is with them. No one above the people of India," Dhankhar said.

"And we the people of India, under the Constitution, have chosen to reflect their expressions, their desire, their will through their public representatives. And they hold these representatives accountable during elections," he added.

Dhankhar also said that elected representatives are the "ultimate masters" of the Constitutional content.

"And therefore, let there be no doubt about it, the Constitution is for the people. And its repository of safeguarding it is that of elected representatives. They are the ultimate masters as to what constitutional content will be. There is no visualisation in the Constitution of any authority above Parliament. Parliament is supreme," Dhankhar said.

"And that being the situation, let me tell you it is as supreme as every individual in the country. Part of we the People is an atom in democracy. And that atom has atomic power. And that atomic power is reflected during elections. And that is why we are a democratic nation," he added.

Dhankhar earlier, while addressing Rajya Sabha interns, said, "The President being called upon to decide in a time-bound manner, and if not, becomes law. So we have judges who will legislate, who will perform executive functions, who will act as super-parliament, and absolutely have no accountability because law of the land does not apply to them," the Vice President said.

“We cannot have a situation where you direct the President of India and on what basis?”

How does Constitution place Judiciary, Executive, and Legislature?

According to the Indian Constitution, the legislature (Parliament) enacts laws, the executive implements them, and the judiciary interprets them and ensures their constitutionality.

There is a system of checks and balances: the judiciary can invalidate unconstitutional laws or executive actions; the legislature can oversee the executive; the executive is responsible for administration but is accountable to Parliament.

AspectIndian Constitution Position
Supremacy of ParliamentParliament has broad legislative powers but is bound by the Constitution, which is supreme
Supremacy of ConstitutionConstitution is the supreme law; laws violating it can be struck down by judiciary
Role of JudiciaryGuardian of Constitution; exercises judicial review to check Parliament and Executive
Role of ExecutiveImplements laws; accountable to Parliament
Separation of PowersFunctional separation with checks and balances, not absolute separation
Political Viewpoint (VP Dhankhar)Parliament is supreme with no authority above it (political interpretation)

The Indian Parliament has significant legislative powers, including the authority to make laws on subjects in the Union and Concurrent Lists and to amend the Constitution under Article 368. This gives Parliament a broad scope to legislate and shape governance.

However, unlike the British system where parliamentary sovereignty is absolute, in India, Parliament's sovereignty is limited by the Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land as declared under Article 49(1). Parliament cannot enact laws that contravene constitutional provisions, including fundamental rights.

The judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, has the power of judicial review to strike down laws passed by Parliament if they are unconstitutional. This serves as a crucial check on parliamentary power.

Thus, the Indian Constitution does not say Parliament is above the executive and judiciary in an absolute sense. Instead, it establishes a constitutional supremacy where Parliament operates within constitutional limits, subject to judicial review, ensuring a balance of power among the three branches.

