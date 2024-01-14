 ‘Walking on path of development’: Milind Deora as he quits Congress to join Eknath Shinde-led Sena | Mint
Politics / 'Walking on path of development': Milind Deora as he quits Congress to join Eknath Shinde-led Sena
Breaking News

‘Walking on path of development’: Milind Deora as he quits Congress to join Eknath Shinde-led Sena

 Livemint

Former Union minister Milind Deora quits Congress, says he is going on the path of development.

Milind Deora quits Congress Premium
Milind Deora quits Congress

Former Union minister Milind Deora, who quit the Congress party today said that he was going on the "path of development". As per ANI report, Milind Deora is set to join Shiv Sena (Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction) today. Under his leadership, 400 Congress workers will be joining the Shiv Sena at Varsha today. Deora was recently appointed the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee.

While speaking to reporters at his 'Ramalayam' residence on Peddar Road, he said, “I am going walking on the path of development."

Published: 14 Jan 2024, 11:58 AM IST
