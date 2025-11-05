Wall Street couldn’t prevent mayor Mamdani. Now it has to work with him.

Such policies didn’t sit well on Wall Street. At first, the odds of a Mamdani victory seemed remote, but his surprising Democratic-primary win in June jolted the finance industry into action. As the campaign heated up, firms such as Apollo Global Management and Citadel urged their employees to go out and vote. Hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman spent more than $2 million to stop him, though he was hardly the only one to throw money at less-than-competitive alternatives.