‘Want normal relations but...’: India as Pak PM Sharif calls for talks2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:01 PM IST
MEAsaid India wants normal relations with Pakistan, but an environment free of terror and hostility is imperative
Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif showed an intent to talk to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it wants neighbourly ties with Pakistan but for such relationships, the atmosphere should be free from terror and violence.
