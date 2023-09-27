The Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to restrain Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “using all agencies", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on September 27, after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reportedly gave its clearance for a CBI probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the renovation of CM's residence.

The MHA nod comes months after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had written to the Centre, demanding the case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Saxena's letter was preceded by the BJP raising a similar demand, citing documents that purportedly showed an expenditure of ₹44.78 crore for the “addition/alternation" of CM's residence, against a sanctioned amount of ₹43.70 crore.

A preliminary enquiry has been initiated by the CBI to investigate the charges, the agency sources told news agency ANI.

The AAP, in a stringent statement, said the BJP is making a “concerted effort" to destroy it. The Delhi-ruling party added that the efforts are aimed at restraining their chief, Kejriwal, “using all the agencies".

“Until now, more than 50 cases have been filed against Kejriwal and investigated. Nothing was found then and nothing will be found now," the party claimed.

In its preliminary enquiry, the CBI is reportedly looking at the role of unidentified public servants of the Delhi government, officials said.

The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to proceed with a regular FIR.

The anti-corruption branch of the CBI has demanded from the PWD records related to the approval and recommendation of its officials related to alteration, tender documents, bids submitted by contractors, approval of building plans and requests from the client for superior specifications like modular kitchen, marble flooring and other ornamental work, they said.

