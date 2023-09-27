‘Want to restrain Arvind Kejriwal': AAP hits out on MHA nod for CBI probe into CM residence renovation
The home ministry's clearance comes months after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had written to the Centre, demanding an enquiry by the CBI into the alleged financial irregularities.
The Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to restrain Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “using all agencies", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on September 27, after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reportedly gave its clearance for a CBI probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the renovation of CM's residence.