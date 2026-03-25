Wanted in rape case, Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra arrested

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who had been on the run in a rape case since last September, was arrested by the Punjab Police from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, officials said on Wednesday.

Pathanmajra, the first-time MLA from Sanour, was nabbed from Gwalior and being brought back to Patiala, Senior Superintendent of Police (Patiala) Varun Sharma said.

Subsequently, the MLA will be presented before a court here, police said.

Pathanmajra was wanted in the rape case which was registered in September last year.

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On September 1, 2025, police had registered a case against Pathanmajra at the Civil Lines police station here on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her and later married in 2021 while already being married.

She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats and sending "obscene" material to her.

The AAP MLA had been declared a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear in this case. Patiala police had even issued a look-out notice against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA.

Pathanmajra had been on the run since September 2 in the rape case. He had escaped police custody when the Punjab police went to Haryana's Karnal to arrest him.

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Police had then claimed that gunshots were fired and stones were pelted by the legislator's supporters after a police team went to arrest him in Dabri village in Karnal district, where he was at the residence of one of his relatives.