Waqf Amendment Bill: Catholic bishops seek ‘permanent resolution’ for land disputes amid Munambam row

Waqf Amendment Bill: The Catholics Bishop Conference of India on Monday released an official statement seeking ‘permanent resolution’ to the long-standing land disputes within the proposed amendments to the Waqf Law. “As the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be introduced in Parliament, CBCI urges political parties and legislators to adopt an unbiased and constructive approach to this issue”, the official statement read.

The Waqf issue has come to prominence in Kerala after the Munambam land row emerged last year with residents starting an open protest against the Waqf board's claim over the 400-acre land in Ernakulam district.

The statement by CBCI comes hours after Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) asked MPs from the state to vote in favour of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which has faced opposition from both the Congress and the Left. The KCBC is a powerful organisation of Catholic bishops in Kerala belonging to the Syro-Malabar, Latin and Syro-Malankara Churches.

What Did CBCI Say On Waqf Amendment Bill? CBCI in their official statement wrote, "It is a reality that certain provisions in the existing Central Waqf Act are inconsistent with the Constitution and the secular democratic values of the country. In Kerala, the Waqf Board has invoked these provisions to declare the ancestral residential properties of more than 600 families in the Munambam region as Waqf land. Over the past three years, this issue has escalated into a complex legal dispute.

Seeking a permanent resolution, the organisation said, "The fact remains that only a legal amendment can provide a permanent solution, and this must be recognized by the people's representatives.

The CBCI urged politicians and MPs to adopt an unbiased and constructive approach as the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be introduced in Parliament.

“The rightful ownership of land must be fully restored to the people of Munambam”, CBCI demanded.

What is the Munambam Row? The Munambam land dispute in Kerala has gained significant attention, with over 600 families, predominantly Christians and Hindus, protesting against the Kerala State Waqf Board's claim over 404 acres of land in Ernakulam district.

The controversy has sparked political and communal tensions, as residents argue that they have lived on the land for generations and hold rightful ownership.

Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) and the Opposition Congress have expressed support for the occupants, promising that those with valid documents will not face eviction. However, both parties have opposed the Centre’s proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, which seeks to address such disputes.

The state government had appointed a judicial commission led by former High Court Justice CN Ramachandran Nair to protect the rights of the occupants, but the Kerala High Court recently nullified the commission’s appointment, leaving the issue unresolved.

Amidst growing protests, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress-led UDF Opposition alliance, has surprisingly sided with the Christian occupants of Munambam. IUML leaders have held multiple discussions with bishops and assured them that neither the party nor the Muslim community supports eviction.