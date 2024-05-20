War and climate change are overwhelming Somalia
20 May 2024
- It has already been battered by three decades of conflict
As the Sun beats down on the dusty yellow soil and a cluster of tin shacks near the city of Galkayo, in central Somalia, mothers point to their children, looking on shyly. Then almost all express variations of the same words: “I don’t know what I will feed them," or “I have not cooked today because I have no food".
